Demand for a new 10-year bond Greece issued on Tuesday has exceed the amount of 15 billion euros, sources told Reuters.

New quidance was set at mid-swaps plus 160/165 basis points.

BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan act as joint lead managers for the new issue, maturing in June, 2030. [Reuters]