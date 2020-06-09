PM says Greece-Italy EEZ deal a ‘model of good neighbourly relations’

Greek Premier kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the agreement signed between Greece and Italy on the delimitation of an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries as a “model of good neighborly relations.”

The agreement, which was signed by the two foreign ministers during a visit by Di Maio to Athens and is an extension of a 1977 accord, paves the way for Greece and Italy to explore for and exploit marine resources.

“It is a model of cooperation and good neighborly relations and a decisive contribution to peace and stability in our region,” Mitsotakis said in a statement and expressed hope that similar deals could follow for other countries in the region.

“The agreement fully complies with the rules of international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he added.