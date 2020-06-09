Liagos to be appointed  Thessaloniki Port president

Athanasios Liagos, the port project manager at state privatization fund TAIPED is to be appointed executive president at Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH), Kathimerini understands.



He will also have to leave the board of Piraeus Port Authority (OLP).



Outgoing president Sotirios Theofanis is also the OLTH chief executive officer, and this post will be taken by Antonino Spezzano, general manager of the OLTH container terminal.



Liagos has been credited by the market with the complex privatizations of OLP and OLTH and the restructuring of the financial activity of the 10 regional ports which are also to be privatized.