Greece-Italy accord sets precedent for broader region, PM says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday hailed an agreement on maritime boundaries signed between Greece and Italy on Tuesday as a key step in the country’s foreign policy.



“[The agreement] acknowledges in the most formal manner that islands have the same sovereign rights as continental land masses,” Mitsotakis told Parliament during a debate on education.



“It is a very important [development] for our national strategy,” he said.



Mitsotakis said that the agreement, which establishes an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries, resolves long-standing issues between the two neighbors.



“[The deal] also sets a historical, political and legal precedent in the broader region,” he said.



The premier expressed hope that Greece will sign similar bilateral agreements with other states in the region.