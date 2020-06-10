Greek-owned tankers back away from Venezuela

Oil tankers sailing toward Venezuela have turned around and others have left the country’s waters as the US considers blacklisting dozens of ships for transporting Venezuelan oil, according to shipping data and industry sources.



Malta-flagged tanker Seadancer, operated by Greek firm Thenamaris Ships Management and chartered by Thai refiner Tipco Asphalt, returned to Gibraltar after waiting in the Atlantic Ocean for a week, according to Refinitiv Eikon tracking data.



A second Malta-flagged tanker expected in Venezuela, the Novo, made a U-turn this week in the Caribbean. The tanker is operated by Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd, which also manages the Chios I, blacklisted last week by the US Treasury.



[Reuters]