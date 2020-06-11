Turkey’s behavior also an EU problem, Greek PM says

The difficulties in Greece’s relations with Turkey are also a problem for the European Union, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday as he repeated criticism of Ankara’s maritime boundaries agreement with the Tripoli-based government in Libya.



“When it comes to our relationship with Turkey it is not just a Greek-Turkish problem, it’s an EU-Turkey problem,” Mitsotakis said during an online discussion with historian Niall Ferguson at the Delphi Economic Forum.



“Greece is a member of the European Union, our security concerns are also the security concerns of the Union, when we are guarding our borders, when we are protecting our borders, we are protecting the borders of the EU,” he said.



“If Turkey is thinking about violating the sovereign rights of the Hellenic Republic, not only will it get a response from Greece, I am pretty sure it will get a response from Europe,” Mitsotakis said, adding that leading EU officials had visited the Evros border during the migrant standoff in March, which appeared to be encouraged by Turkey, “as an indication of solidarity.”