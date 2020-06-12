Opposition leader accuses government of throwing economy ‘onto the rocks’

The leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party on Friday accused the conservative government of “abject failure” and of “throwing [the economy] onto the rocks long before the advent of the pandemic.”

“You took over an economy that was running at an annual growth rate of 2.8%, an economy that was emerging from the wreck and ruin of your own past choices… and sank it into recession within just four months, long before the advent of the pandemic,” Alexis Tsipras said in Parliament.

The leftist leader urged the government to “change strategy even at the eleventh hour,” so that “we do not find ourselves back in the unpleasant position of seeing everything that was accomplished in five years being lost in five months.”

Tsipras also demanded that the government submit a detailed account of how much money it gave which media outlets in aid during the lockdown.

