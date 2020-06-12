ATHEX: Promising end to a week of stock losses

After a session of ups and downs, buyers retained the upper hand in the closing auctions at the Greek stock market on Friday and pushed the benchmark into the black after three consecutive days of losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 646.80 points, adding 0.29% to Thursday’s 644.90 points. On a weekly basis it declined 5.36%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.82% to 1,570.31 points, though the mid-cap index contracted 2.26%.

Banks saw their index rise 1.55%, as Alpha increased 1.82%, National grabbed 1.78%, Eurobank collected 1.44% and Piraeus improved 0.76%.

Ellaktor jumped 7.35%, Aegean Air climbed 6.50%, Fourlis Holdings augmented 3.38%, Jumbo advanced 2.67% and Public Power Corporation earned 2.13%, while Sarantis parted with 2.44% and Lamda Development fell 1.99%.

In total 47 stocks registered gains, 40 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 13 sessions, amounting to 58.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s €69.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.08% to close at 48.33 points.