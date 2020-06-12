Folli Follie founders having assets confiscated

The case of the falsification of financial data by jewelry firm Folli Follie is gradually entering the stage of creditor satisfaction with the confiscation of assets belonging to the Koutsolioutsos family.



Following a Piraeus court verdict, the Phalarope yacht has been seized, with real estate assets on the islands of Spetses and Astypalaia set to follow, as requested of the court by the company’s new management.



Sources say that, a few weeks ago, the new managers, in the presence of lawyers, forced their way through the locked doors of the offices of Dimitris and Katerina Koutsolioutsos and found documents proving the yacht’s ownership.