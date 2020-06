Greece's National Public Health Organization announced Saturday there have been just four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and no fatalities.

The number of confirmed cases is now 3,112, with 183 deaths. There are 13 patients on ventilators, while 116 have exited intensive care.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) said 247,452 tests have been conducted nationwide since January.

