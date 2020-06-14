Museums open after 3 months Monday

Museums will open to the public Monday, after three months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be some distancing rules for visitors: 1.5 meters distance in closed spaces and 2 meters outside.

Wearing a mask in museums is mandatory and touring groups are limited to eight persons.

“The shutdown of the museum came as a shock,” says the Acropolis Museum's Chairman of the Board of Directors Dimitrios Pandermalis, a distinguished archeologist. “It took a lot of effort to gather ourselves and prepare for an eventual reopening. But, in the end, we planned for a wide range of improvements...maintenance work, improvements in infrastructure and lighting, a new positioning of sculptures. At the end of three months (of shutdown) we are very hopeful, because we are moving towards the opening having been through considerable renewal,” he added.

