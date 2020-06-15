Lawyers in Golden Dawn trial request daily hearings to avoid delays

Ahead of the resumption of the long-running trial over the alleged criminal action of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn (GD) on June 17, the lawyers representing the victims called for daily hearings to speed up the proceedings in case a new coronavirus outbreak in the fall disrupts the courts.

In their letter to the head of the Appeals Court, the 10 lawyers expressed concern that the trial, which started about four years ago, may not be completed within reasonable time, or may even be extended indefinitely if there’s a new outbreak in the country in the coming months.

They said the trial should continue for the remaining days of June, and then July and September, noting that several more arguments are expected by GD defence attorneys which will further drag out the trial.

If this suggestion is adopted, the court hearings will be completed in October, the lawyers said.

Even if the procedure is not completed by October, the trial must continue, as the room where it is being held meets all the necessary safety measures.