Athens embarks on diplomatic marathon

Amid escalating tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed ways Monday to further enhance cooperation between Athens and Paris.

Dendias reportedly thanked his French counterpart for France’s support to Greece over Turkey’s behavior in the region. His contacts in Paris are part of a broader diplomatic effort by Athens to preempt Ankara’s intention to conduct drilling operations in areas of Greece’s continental shelf, that are included in a maritime border accord between Ankara and Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA).

Dendias reportedly outlined the situation with Turkey during a video conference Monday of EU foreign ministers.

On Tuesday meanwhile, Dendias will accompany Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on an official visit to Israel.