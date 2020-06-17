President briefed on Covid-19 developments as borders open

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday was briefed by a special committee advising the government on how to tackle the coronavirus on the next steps forward after Greece reopened its borders this week.

“The crisis is not over, we are probably half-way through the pandemic. But it is certain that together we will finally be able to deal with the whole situation satisfactorily, trusting again in the guidance of the scientists who remain at the forefront,” she told the members of the committee with whokm she met at the garden of the Presidential Mansion.

Sakellaropoulou congratulated and thanked the members on the way they workjed during the pandemic.

