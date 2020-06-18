Adviser briefs president on pandemic amid spike

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday received the chief epidemiologist advising the government on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, Sotiris Tsiodras. She praised Tsiodras for his public briefings at the peak of the pandemic, and for his "sweet and direct manner [which] inspired a sense of safety and trust in all of us." Meanwhile authorities announced 55 new Covid-19 infections, up from 15 on the previous day, with most of the cases in Xanthi, northern Greece. The new cases raised the tally to 3,203, with two new fatalities pushing the death toll to 187. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]