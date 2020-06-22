William Kentridge | Online | June 22

Acclaimed South African visual artist and stage director William Kentridge invites the online audience of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s Summer Nostos Festival into his studio on Monday, June 22, at 9 p.m. Kentridge will talk about his work on the chamber opera “Waiting for the Sibyl,” which tells the story of the priestess of the Apollonian oracle at Cumae, the 8th century BC Greek colony near Naples in Italy. The chamber opera is a 43-minute multimedia performance created in cooperation with choir director and dancer Nhlanhla Mahlangu and composer Kyle Shepherd. To find out more, visit snfestival.org.