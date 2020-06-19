Egyptian president stresses importance of strategic relations with Greece

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has stressed the importance of strategic relations with Greece, while expressing Cairo’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Athens in a wide range of areas, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency published in the country’s flagship state newspaper Al-Ahram.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his country’s appreciation for its strong ties with Egypt, describing them as an example of constructive cooperation between Mediterranean states both on a bilateral and multilateral level, the statement said, in reference to cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt as well as the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF).

According to the statement, Dendias reiterated Greece’s support for the “Cairo Declaration,” a Cairo-brokered plan to end the years-long civil war in Libya.