Grandfather, uncle charged in Serres baby death

The grandfather and uncle of a 1-year-old boy who was found dead last Friday in an irrigation canal in the area of Iraklia in Serres, northern Greece, were granted conditional release on Monday after testifying before an investigating magistrate.



The pair, who face charges of exposing a minor to danger, have been banned from leaving the country pending trial and must report to their local police station once a month.



The baby’s absence was noticed in the early hours of Friday when he was reported missing by a relative as his parents are in prison.



The boy was cared for by his sister, a teenager, and by relatives, according to investigators.



Police originally detained a teenage girl in connection with the case but she was released.