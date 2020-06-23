German comedy drama starts filming on Greek island of Amorgos

The dramatic cliffs and idyllic sugar-cube villages of Amorgos form the backdrop of the Greek leg of German comedy drama “Daughters,” which began filming on the Aegean island over the weekend.

Based on the best-selling novel by Lucy Fricke, “Daughters” (or “Tochter” in German) is described as a humorous and touching tale of father-daughter relationships and journeys of self-discovery.

The Amorgos shoot marks the first international production to come to Greece since the start of the pandemic.

The film is directed by Nana Neul and produced by Germany’s Heimatfilm, in cooperation with Simila in Italy – where filming also takes place – and Greece’s Heretic.

Shooting on Amorgos – which was also the setting of several scenes in Luc Besson’s 1988 drama “The Big Blue” – is expected to run into the first half of July.