Sixteen new infections in Greece, no deaths for third day

Sixteen new Covid-19 infections were confirmed in Greece in the past 24 hours, raising the new total to 3,302, of which 55 percent are men, the Health Ministry said in its daily press release on Tuesday.

Twenty-two percent of those infections were traced to travel abroad and 55.8 percent were related to an already known case.

No deaths were recorded for the third day in a row, leaving the overall fatality number at 190.

Eight people remain intubated in hospitals while 118 have left ICU.

Health officials have carried out a total of 291,187 tests.