ATHEX: Index’s next step toward 700-pt mark

Global reports about the US-China trade agreement staying alive gave eurozone stock markets a boost on Tuesday – and Greek bank stocks a fresh push that helped to buoy most of the rest of the local bourse.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 676.04 points, adding 0.85% to Monday’s 670.36 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.76% to 1,634.52 points.

The banks index grew 2.08%, with National ascending 3.36%, Alpha climbing 2.06%, Eurobank grabbing 1.59% and Piraeus improving 1.33%.

Fourlis Holdings outperformed, jumping 5.53%, and Aegean Air rose 3.83%, while Jumbo parted with 3.51%.

GEK Terna rose 2.73% on news it will issue a corporate bond next Monday, and PPC earned 2.44% after a report said it is close to an unpaid power bill securitization deal.

In total 61 stocks reported gains, 44 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50 million euros, up from Monday’s €47.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 1.42% to 49.94 points.