Internal investigation after police ‘taunt’ transvestite

Athens police have launched an internal investigation after a video surfaced on social media in which officers are shown taunting a transvestite, according to critics. 


The incident occurred on Tuesday on a street in central Athens where the officers had parked their motorcycles.

According to reports, the transvestite approached the motorcycles and left what appeared to be a business card on one of them.

In response, the officers asked for a dance and the request was met by the sound of laughter. 

The probe will seek to ascertain which officers were involved in the incident.

