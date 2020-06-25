Internal investigation after police ‘taunt’ transvestite

Athens police have launched an internal investigation after a video surfaced on social media in which officers are shown taunting a transvestite, according to critics.



The incident occurred on Tuesday on a street in central Athens where the officers had parked their motorcycles.



According to reports, the transvestite approached the motorcycles and left what appeared to be a business card on one of them.



In response, the officers asked for a dance and the request was met by the sound of laughter.



The probe will seek to ascertain which officers were involved in the incident.