Greek PM speaks with Turkish president

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday and the two leaders agreed to keep the lines of communication between their countries open.

According to the Greek government, Mitsotakis and Erdogan discussed efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as well as steps to open the borders between the two countries to tourism.

Additional details of the content of the conversation were not immediately available.