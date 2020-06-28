Keeping tradition alive

Tradition must be inspiring and serve as a springboard for something new as simply copying it doesn't make sense, insists the chairman of the committee for the promotion and strengthening of Greek handicrafts, Ekaterini Polymerou-Kamilaki, who spoke to Kathimerini. The task of the committee, set up by the Ministry of Development, is mainly to submit proposals for the development of the handicraft industry as well as the promotion of Greek crafts in the context of anniversary events during next year’s celebration of the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution of 1821, in collaboration with the ‘Greece 2021’ committee – on which Kamilaki also serves.