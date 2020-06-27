Three suspected traffickers arrested in northern Greece

A police operation led to the arrest of three people in Rodopi in northern Greece on Saturday on charges of illegal migrant trafficking.

The three men were identified by police as they tried to board a truck carrying a total of 12 migrants who had been hiding in a rural area of ​​Rodopi.

One of the detainees is believed to be the driver of the truck, which had been transporting the migrants inland, while the other two had been in a car in front of them.



The vehicles, as well as mobile phones and money, were confiscated and the detainees were taken to the Rodopi prosecutor’s office.