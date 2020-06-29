President: Greece will not accept challenges to national territory

During a visit to the island of Agathonisi, at the northernmost point of the Dodecanese, on Monday, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou reiterated that Greece will not accept challenges to its national territory.

Sakellaropoulou toured Lipsi and Agathonisi where she was briefed by the head of the military guard.

“Greece has long sought good neighborly relations and co-operation with Turkey and is investing in the peaceful coexistence and co-operation of the two peoples. However, it is not prepared to relinquish its sovereign rights or accept disputes over national territory,” she said in a speech before the local mayor and other officials.