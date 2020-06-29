Cars, taxis allowed to carry three passengers

Cars and taxis will now be able to carry three passengers instead of one (excluding the driver), according to a new joint ministerial decision issued on Monday.

Private cars with up to seven seats will be able to carry three passengers while those with eight or nine seats are allowed to have five (excluding the driver).

The same will apply for vans.

The use of a face mask is mandatory in taxis for both the driver and the passengers.

A 150-euro-fine will be issued to the driver of the vehicle and the passengers in case of a violation.

The new rule will apply until July 12, when the measures will be reassessed.