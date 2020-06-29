Two indicted for coffee attack on Athens mayor

Criminal proceedings were launched on Monday against two people that were arrested in connection with an attack on Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis on Sunday night in central Athens.



The two suspects were among five detained by police over the incident at Agios Pavlos Square on Sunday evening.



A group of about 20 people hurled coffee and water at the mayor as he was leaving an event in the district of Metaxourgeio.



The group fled the scene while being booed by local residents.