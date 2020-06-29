Webinar on development of energy sources in Greece

The French-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Paris IDF) are holding a webinar on Wednesday on the development of energy sources in Greece, with the participation of the Development Ministry’s General Secretary for Energy and Natural Resources Alexandra Sdoukou.

The online seminar, which is in English, will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Greek time.



For details, go to www.ccifhel.org.gr.