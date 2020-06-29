BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek yields rise, spread  with German bund widens

Safe haven German government bond yields on Monday clung to one-month lows hit last week as deaths related to the novel coronavirus topped half a million worldwide, hurting risk sentiment.

Other high-grade eurozone government bond yields were flat to half a basis point higher on the day.

At the more risky end of the eurozone government bond spectrum, Greek and Cypriot 10-year yields were up 5-6 basis points.

[Reuters]

