Greek yields rise, spread with German bund widens
Safe haven German government bond yields on Monday clung to one-month lows hit last week as deaths related to the novel coronavirus topped half a million worldwide, hurting risk sentiment.
Other high-grade eurozone government bond yields were flat to half a basis point higher on the day.
At the more risky end of the eurozone government bond spectrum, Greek and Cypriot 10-year yields were up 5-6 basis points.
