InvestGR founder optimistic  about incoming investments

Despite the novel coronavirus crisis, investors’ interest in Greece remains steady and strong, and there is good reason for Greece to look to the future with optimism, investment expert Andreas Yiannopoulos told Xinhua in a recent interview.



As the founder of the InvestGR - Foreign Investments in Greece forum, which this July and October will bring together for a third consecutive year foreign companies, government officials, academics and experts to discuss the topic of foreign investments in Greece, Yiannopoulos is in a key position to assess the extent to which the pandemic is affecting and reshaping the investment landscape.



“The clear takeaway from my discussions with the companies is very straightforward: No foreign direct investment has been postponed due to the pandemic crisis, and most importantly none of them has been canceled,” he stressed.



According to Yiannopoulos, it is the successful management of the Covid-19 pandemic by the Greek government that not only protected the country’s reputation, but also acted as the best showcase of its potential.



“This is a solid ground for Greece to look at the future with optimism, despite the obvious economic constraints, the additional burdens on the economy due to the pandemic, but I think Greece has good prospects in view,” he said.



“It is very clear that what we call ‘smart money’ is abundant all over the world and especially during crisis periods. This ‘smart money’ is seeking opportunities in new investment destinations. I think Greece can take advantage of this,” Yiannopoulos explained, referring to international investment trends.



