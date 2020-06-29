NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

State Department welcomes Mitsotakis-Erdogan call, says report

TAGS: Politics, US, Turkey

The US State Department has reportedly welcomed a rare telephone call on Friday between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

According to reports, a State Department official said that as members of the NATO alliance, Greece and Turkey have a mutual interest in maintaining open channels of communication to promote cooperation and the peaceful settlement of their differences.

A statement from the Greek PM’s office said the two leaders addressed ways of handling the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, the reopening of borders and the re-establishment of tourist flows.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 