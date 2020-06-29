CoS rejects Thanou appeal

The plenary }of the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, has rejected an appeal by Vassiliki Thanou for the suspension of her removal from the helm of Greece’s Competition Commission, Kathimerini has learned.

In a majority decision, the plenary also rejected similar appeals by the former members of the board with regards to their dismissal.



Thanou, who in the past served as Supreme Court president, and the other officials had claimed that their removal by the present government violated the Constitution and union law. They also claimed that the rules mandating their dismissal were tailored to the political ends of the government.