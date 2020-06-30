ATHEX: Benchmark up more than 2% in June

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue posted mild gains on Tuesday, at the end of the year’s first half during which the Greek bourse lost 17 billion euros of its capitalization due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, June was the first month with gains for the main index since March, and the relaunch of tourism will likely improve the mood among investors in July.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 638.90 points, adding 0.48% to Monday’s 635.86 points. On a monthly basis it increased 2.10%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.55% to 1,542.12 points, but mid-caps slipped 0.25%.

The banks index grew 2.35%, as Piraeus earned 4.70%, Alpha grabbed 3.05% and Eurobank climbed 2.77% while National eased 0.56%.

Public Power Corporation improved 3.60%, but Athens Water (EYDAP) sank 4.52%.

In total 51 stocks enjoyed gains, 34 took losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 40 million euros, down from Monday’s €43.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.57% to close at 49.33 points.