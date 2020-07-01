T-bill yield drops to 0.13% in latest auction

Greece raised 812.5 million euros on Wednesday in an auction of 26-week treasury bills, the country’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said.



The bills were sold at a yield of 0.13%, down from 0.25% in the previous similar sale on June 3, according to an e-mailed PDMA press release.



Debt-laden Greece exited in August 2018 the last of three bailout programs implemented since 2010 to address a severe financial crisis.



[Xinhua]