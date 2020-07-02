SYRIZA MEP: Converting Hagia Sophia into mosque would dash hopes of Greece-Turkey rapprochement

A decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque would end all hopes for a rapprochement between Turkey and Greece, SYRIZA MEP Dimitris Papadimoulis warned in a tweet Thursday.

On Thursday, Turkey’s Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, begins reviewing a request by a group devoted to reverting the 6-th century cathedral into a mosque.

Such move, the leftist MEP added, would be in violation of international agreements and be tantamount to “a rape of history.”