NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

SYRIZA MEP: Converting Hagia Sophia into mosque would dash hopes of Greece-Turkey rapprochement

TAGS: Turkey, Politics

A decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque would end all hopes for a rapprochement between Turkey and Greece, SYRIZA MEP Dimitris Papadimoulis warned in a tweet Thursday.

On Thursday, Turkey’s Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, begins reviewing a request by a group devoted to reverting the 6-th century cathedral into a mosque.

Such move, the leftist MEP added, would be in violation of international agreements and be tantamount to “a rape of history.”

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 