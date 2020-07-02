Kammenos denies wrongdoing

Panos Kammenos has denied any wrongdoing after reports over the weekend about a secret recording in which the former defense minister appears to call for an intervention in the judicial process targeting opponents in the media and elsewhere.

In a press conference Thursday, Kammenos, who was leader of the junior coalition partner in the SYRIZA-led administration, alleged that the media reports were part of a campaign to disorient public opinion and destabilize the country’s political life.

“It is clear on the prosecutor’s side, that my name is in no way implicated in the case file,” said the leader of Independent Greeks (ANEL).