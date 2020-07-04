Driven to Abstraction | Andros | To September 27

Thanos Tsingos

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Museum of Contemporary Art on the Cycladic island of Andros has unveiled a summer exhibition of work by prominent Greek diaspora artists who were inspired by or embraced the abstract movement. Coming in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the exhibition comprises pieces by artists who were born in Greece and moved abroad or who were born abroad and whose turn to abstraction was driven by situational or personal necessity in particularly difficult times. These artists are Chryssa, Takis, Theodoros Stamos, Jannis Kounellis, Lucas Samaras, Thanos Tsingos, John Christoforou, Dikos Vyzantios, Pavlos, Sophia Vari, Electros, Nasos Dafnis, Constantine Andreou, George Negroponte, Mark Hadjipateras, Nakis Panagiotidis, Alkis Pierrakos, Aris Koutroulis and Lynda Benglis. Opening hours at the museum are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Goulandris Museum, Hora, tel 22820.22.444, www.goulandris.gr