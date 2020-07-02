Greek army chief warns of rising risk of ‘accident’ in Aegean

The chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros, has reiterated warnings of the mounting risk of an “accident” between Greece and Turkey if Ankara insists on raising tensions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

In comments during a webinar organized by the American Hellenic Institute Foundation (AHIF) on Wednesday, Floros said that the potential for a military accident is “serious,” given Turkey’s recent actions in the Aegean, adding that this would have dire consequences, the GEETHA website reported.

Floros also thanked the president of the American Hellenic Institute, Nick Larigakis, for the AHI’s ongoing contribution to the strengthening of Greek-American relations, while hailing the Greek-American Strategic Dialogue.