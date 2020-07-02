Greece 2021 Committee announces tender for souvenir licensees

The Greece 2021 Committee, which is organizing events to mark the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence, has announced that a series of souvenirs bearing its logo will also be available.



To this end, it is announcing a tender for the declaration of licensees who will undertake the production and marketing of commemorative products.



The tender concerns the conclusion of contracts for the granting of exclusive licenses for the use its logo in the production of clothes (T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats), jewelry, ceramics and stationery.



Information is available on the Greece 2021 website.



The competition will be held in one phase and will include two stages.



In the first, the committee will consider whether the candidates meet the required conditions for participation. In the second, it will evaluate the business plans of those candidates who meet the conditions for participation and will declare a licensee per product category.



The committee has also created a detailed guide for the use of the logo as well as a style guide for the production of souvenirs.