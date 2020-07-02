NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
France says Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia must remain open to all

TAGS: Culture, Religion, Turkey, EU

France’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the sixth-century Hagia Sophia museum originally built as a Christian cathedral in Istanbul must remain open to all.

A Turkish court on Thursday heard a petition seeking to convert the Hagia Sophia, one of Turkey’s most visited and beloved tourist sites, back into a mosque.

“A symbol of tolerance and diversity, this place must remain open to all,” a French Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The Hagia Sophia is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was at the core of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires, and is today one of Turkey’s most visited monuments. [Reuters]

