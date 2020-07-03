Chinese olive oil wins international competition 

An extra-virgin olive oil made in China has been selected as the best product out of 430 different types from 17 countries at this year’s Athena International Olive Oil Competition that was held in Spata last month. The Xiangyu Coratina oil was produced by the company Longnan Xiangyu Olive Development using the Coratina olive, one of Italy’s best-known and loved varieties. It beat hundreds of Italian, Greek and Spanish olive oils for the top spot in the competition. In addition to entries from tradition olive oil-producing countries, there were contenders this year from Brazil, Israel, Lebanon, Libya and Turkey.