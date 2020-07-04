PDMA to auction more T-bills next week

After the successful auctioning of 26-week treasury bills on Wednesday, settled on Friday with the raising of 812.5 million euros, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) on Friday announced that next week, on July 8, it will also auction 13-week T-bills to raise another €625 million.



The new T-bills will mature on October 9, 2020.



On Thursday, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Skai Radio that after raising an increased amount in June’s auctions, the size of T-bill issues has now reverted to normal.