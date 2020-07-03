ATHEX: Profit taking sends stock index lower

Traders at the Greek stock market cashed in the gains made over the previous three days, in a session with particularly low turnover, partly due to the fact it was a holiday on Friday in the US. Concerns are also growing internationally about the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, with local lockdowns being reintroduced.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 658.55 points, shedding 0.52% from Thursday’s 662 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.59%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.49% to 1,595.31 points and the banks index shrank 1.38%.

On the day the works at Elliniko were formally launched, contractor Lamda Development saw its stock slide 2.56%. Alpha fell 2.28%, while Motor Oil expanded 2.70% and Athens Water (EYDAP) increased 2.61%.

In total 44 stocks posted gains, 48 took losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest in almost two months, amounting to 30.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €45.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.27% to 48.69 points.