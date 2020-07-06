Police in Patra launch probe after firebombs found in school yard

Police in Patra, western Greece, on Monday were seeking to determine who lobbed homemade firebombs into the yard of a local primary school the night before.

The incident occured late on Sunday when the unknown assailant (or assailants) threw three Molotov cocktails over the school gates, according to investigators. There were no injuries as noone had been on the premises at the time and the attack caused no damages.

The remnants of the firebombs and a lighter found at the scene of the attack are being examined by police forensic experts for leads.