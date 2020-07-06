NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Hostage taker gives himself up in Iraklio

TAGS: Crime

A foreign national surrendered to police on Monday after briefly holding employees of a company on the island of Crete hostage using a knife.

The incident occurred in Iraklio at the offices of the company which manages the Estia program for refugees.

According to reports, the suspect entered the building with a knife, immobilized the staff and then threatened to kill himself.

Police and fire and ambulance services rushed to the scene, while a negotiator was also called.

The man eventually gave himself up and was taken to hospital, covered in blood, local reports said.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 