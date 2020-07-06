Investment forum to assess Greece’s attractiveness

The first half of the 3rd InvestGR Forum: Greece in Pole Position next week (on July 15-16) will feature four online discussion panels with politicians, chief executive officers, academics and experts discussing issues such as Greece’s attractiveness as an investment destination, the digital leap in the public and private sectors, Greek innovation and the concept of purpose for the state and companies.



The event will also discuss the specially commissioned “EY Attractiveness Survey: Greece 2020” on the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination.



For the first time since the start of the health crisis, the survey is expected to capture the investment community’s views on the country’s strengths and weaknesses as an investment destination.



To attend the 3rd InvestGR Forum, register at investgr.eu/en/home-conference-en.



The second half of the forum will take place in October.