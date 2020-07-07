ATHEX: Benchmark falls below 650 points

Bank stocks led the Greek bourse decline on Tuesday as the prospect of freezing debts to lenders for the rest of the year weighed on the credit sector. The European Commission report, which eased the recession forecast somewhat, did not appear to impress traders.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended up at 644.12 points, shedding 1.78% from Monday’s 655.79 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.47% to 1,587.79 points.

The banks index declined 3.21%, as National fell 3.73%, Piraeus decreased 3.42%, Eurobank parted with 3.30% and Alpha shrank 2.62%.

Fourlis Holdings expanded 3.66% and Coca-Cola HBC grew 1.52%, while OTE slumped 3.75%, Viohalco lost 3.27%, Public Power Corporation conceded 3.09%, Sarantis was down 3.08%, Motor Oil gave up 3.06%, Ellaktor sank 2.76% and OPAP gaming company descended 2.48%.

In total 22 stocks registered gains, 63 recorded losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.5 million euros, down from Monday’s €37.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.35% to 49.18 points.