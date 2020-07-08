NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece eases more coronavirus restrictions

TAGS: Coronavirus

Greece on Wednesday further eased restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, according to a joint ministerial decision.

The use of protective masks by customers inside shopping malls will no longer be mandatory. However, staff will still be obliged to wear a mask.

Previous rules allowing no more than six customers per table at bars and restaurants have also been withdrawn.

The decision was published Wednesday in the government gazette.
 

