Greece eases more coronavirus restrictions
Greece on Wednesday further eased restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, according to a joint ministerial decision.
The use of protective masks by customers inside shopping malls will no longer be mandatory. However, staff will still be obliged to wear a mask.
Previous rules allowing no more than six customers per table at bars and restaurants have also been withdrawn.
The decision was published Wednesday in the government gazette.