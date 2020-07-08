Covid-19 cases rise by 33, deaths stable at 193

Greece’s coronavirus cases rose by double figures again on Wednesday after 33 people tested positive, of which 21 were travelers coming from abroad.

The new cases bring the nationwide total since the start of the crisis to 3,622 and represent a rise of 0.9% from Tuesday’s 27 positive tests. The biggest spike so far this week was on Monday, when 43 new cases were confirmed, the majority of which were traced at the Promachonas crossing on the Greek-Bulgarian border.

The death toll remained stable at 193 as no new fatalities were reported on Wednesday, while nine patients were in intensive care.



Greek health authorities have conducted 355,190 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus since the start of the year, of which 5,786, or 1.6%, came back positive. Of the total tests, 37,853 have been on passengers from incoming flights starting on June 12, of which 75, or 0.2%, were positive.